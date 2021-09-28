INEC and electronic transmission of results

There seems to be a quiet revolution within the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in recent times going by the credibility of electoral outcomes in isolated elections conducted thus far. The one in Isoko constituency 1 in Delta State comes with an eye-opening nuance following the outcome of the election. Delta state is a traditional home for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), despite the recent vibrations of the Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege to alter the narrative using his poisoned All Progressives Congress (APC), as a foothold, the outcome of that election was a true reflection of the wishes and aspirations of the people. The process was well checkmated by the electoral umpire using its latest modules that captured the face of the voter and other biometric details which automatically eliminates the incident forms that are often exploited to rig elections. Once the votes were counted, the results became known without allowing for delay which often gives room for devil in the details. A couple of other bye-elections have been worthy of commendation. The real challenge is on how the electoral body can sustain this initiative to cope with the bigger issue of general elections that will cover its 173,000 polling units across the country. While it is true that the electoral body is making effort to ensure free, fair and credible elections, the National Assembly are working assiduously to encourage crudity in place of modernity. Last month, it ridiculously voted to throw away electronic transmission of election results, arguing very lamely, that the country was not prepared for such. Hearing such bile from people who ought to chart the path for enhanced technology in the management of election, makes me conclude that we are truly the architect of our backwardness. In a contemporary world, where information travels at the speed of light, lawmakers are still actively exposing their crudity of intentions to vote against what is primed to give birth to credibility of our elections. They are afraid of their today and see no future in their vainglorious selfishness. They want elections to be rigged in their favour knowing full well that their popularity has waned. They use mobile phones in their rural communities but are quick to say there are no network service suddenly because electronic transmission was mentioned. They require INEC to get endorsement from the National Communications Commission (NCC), before it could drive its initiative further. INEC, by its name and mode of operation, is guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution as an independent electoral body that is vested with the powers to conduct and superintend our elections except for local governments. It has the mandate to choose its methods and modus operandi to birth credible elections. The idea of trying to legislate on everything about INEC is an overarching intention to subdue INEC beyond the limits of what the constitution provides for. INEC has boldly and clearly stated unequivocally that it has the machinery to transmit election results electronically without resort to any breakdown of law and order. The body has also stated in clear terms that it would go ahead to promote, encourage and use the electronic platform for transmitting results. The idea that INEC has to get clearance from the NCC before it could deploy or use this method is to me an exercise in overkill. It is like saying INEC needs a law to make use of corps members who are usually deployed as adhoc staff during elections or that they need another body of laws to deploy university lecturers to play the role of returning officers. Or, that INEC will require another law before it could use Airforce planes or vehicles to carry out distribution of sensitive election materials and other items required on election day. The role and functions of INEC are already defined by the constitution, any other body of laws captured in the Electoral Act that are inconsistent with the constitution amounts to a nullity on account of their inconsistencies. From what INEC has done in the recent past, it has shown some progressive ideas about how to entrench a culture of credible elections to checkmate politicians’ disingenuous rigging machinery that often rubishes the sanctity of the ballot box. While INEC is busy moving forward with progressive ideas, the Legislature is dragging us backward, chosing to remain fixated on outmoded ideas of manual transmission of results, which is subject to several abuses and notorious for all manner of manipulations. What the lawmakers ought to do was to put in place measures that would enrich our electoral process rather than creating bottlenecks that would further complicate the process. For a country that is so deeply polarized, credible elections is one way to generate consensus with the outcomes of elections once the electorates have a buy-in and could see that the process is transparent and reflective of the aggregate interest of the polity. To this end, we need to encourage the electoral body to insist on the right modules that would yield credible electoral outcome to further attract voters support before and after elections. Electronic transmission of results is not only desirable, it is the resource that must be cultivated if we are to move away from manipulated election outcomes with their many litigations. Often times, litigations are fast becoming another round of elections because the candidates are easily not satisfied with the disputed outcomes. In order to reduce the vulnerability, meddlesomeness and burdensome nature of the collation centres which are usually fertile grounds for manipulating electoral outcomes, this resource of electronic transmission will not only save time and energy, it will eliminate substantial effort always deployed by politicians to change electoral results from the polling units. INEC, therefore, must come out bold, resilient, and unwavering in its determination to ensure that the votes truly count. It must send the right message across board that this electronic transmission of results does not require further interrogation once we are agreed that it can only birth credible elections. Results of election are usually manipulated at the collation centres, reason why these lawmakers are mortally afraid that the electronic transmission may undo their rigging mindset. INEC must be encouraged to carry out its statutory responsibility to conduct credible election.

How it carries out that responsibility is left to it. It cannot be subjected to the vagaries of other body of laws that are targeted at making the whole process cumbersome. It is shocking to hear that in a 21st century world, when technology is the surest resource to get things done, lawmakers are still detained by the crudity of action to reject electronic transmission of results. It is not utterly ridiculous to contemplate that, it smacks of legislative irresponsibility to drag us backward in the comity of nations. The haste at which certain things are done calls to question the real intention of these lawmakers. In 2023 and other elections before that, INEC must put to use electronic transmission of result and make it a foolproof process of ensuring that the votes actually and truly count. That is the only way to go if actually we are interested to deepen our democratic process.

