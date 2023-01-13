INEC and the conspiracy against democracy

T he recent security alarm raised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, through Professor Abdullahi Zuru is worrisome. Zuru is the Chairman, Board of The Electoral Institute, TEI, INEC’s training arm. What is more worrisome is the timing of the alarm. For a long time the security situation and other circumstances in Nigeria did not add up and therefore required the attention of INEC if it was keen on conducting a credible election.

However, to the chagrin of concerned Nigerians, INEC ignored the palpable danger signals, maintained ungolden silence and continued mouthing unrealistic promises of credible elections to gullible Nigerians. People like Femi Falana had openly called to question INEC’s readiness to deliver a credible election. This column did the same in a piece, ‘INEC is Overrated’, published in September, 2022.

The Electoral Act 2022 contains a lot of unprecedented enactments designed to improve the Nigerian electoral system. The greatest impact of this legal development is that the interest of the Nigerian citizens in politics has been awakened in a positively unusual manner. Since the end of the continuous voters registration exercise, political consciousness has continued to rage like a wildfire in Nigeria especially among the youths. Nigerian youths have risen up in resilient determination, altering political permutations and keeping every contestant on his or her toes as regards the impending 2023 general elections.

The political re-awakening, enthusiasm and positive pressure arising from the new legal framework or electoral act do not seem to suit the Nigerian political elites who constitute the prime beneficiaries of the old but defective order. Consequently, the gerontocrats that populate the Nigerian political elite club seem to have recoiled into their covens to hatch a plan to jolt the successful implementation of the revolutionary electoral act.

These politicians seem to have willing conspirators in some sensitive officers of INEC whose leadership appears to be dominated by agents of the now threatened old political brigade. These unpatriotic elements chose to ignore the enthusiastic Nigerian youths who are ensconced in the 2023 election fanfare.

Having seemingly hacked into the over-rated INEC, these enemies of the unfolding new Nigeria muted the electoral umpire in a conspiracy of silence designed to frustrate the successful conduct of the make or mar 2023 general elections! As a result of this novel conspiracy, INEC refused to volunteer necessary information or call attention to relevant issues that required to be solved in order to facilitate successful conduct of the 2023 general elections in line with the extant provisions of Electoral Act 2022.

For instance, INEC had been silent on the implications to the 2023 general elections of the current security situation in which parts of some states like Borno, Kaduna, Imo, Niger, etcetera have been allegedly taken over by bandits and other criminal elements.

The unnerving silence of INEC smacked of negligence, conspiracy and lack of patriotism given those ad hoc electoral officials who would be posted to those places needed to be protected to conduct the elections. If adequate security is not restored in those areas, the tendency is that ad hoc electoral staff will reject being posted to those places. Was INEC intending, in that circumstance,to disenfranchise the inhabitants of such insecure places which are many in Nigeria or to manufacture election results for them? Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu and INEC failed to let Nigerians know how they intended to handle those foreseen circumstances. One of the fundamental innovations of the Electoral Act 2022 is the total abolition of manual accreditation and the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS.

BVAS, like we know, runs on broadband networks in Nigeria. Independent and dispassionate studies of available digital infrastructure in Nigeria show that with 41 percent internet penetration at the end of 2021; 54,725 km fibre back bone and 53,460 base tower stations, the giant of Africa has more than 50% shortfall from the quantum of digital infrastructure required for effective functioning of the bi-modal voter accreditation system which INEC is expected to implement pursuant to the provisions of the 2022 electoral act.

The implication of this yawning gap in the country’s digital infrastructure for the 2023 general elections is frightening and any responsible public establishment faced with such daunting challenge on its line of crucial duties such as the 2023 general elections have become in Nigeria was not expected to be calm and feign that all was well! The belated security alarm raised by INEC cannot suffice because it has given the electoral umpire out as part of the grand conspiracy against democracy in Nigeria.

This explains why INEC abandoned proactivity in all her handling of preparations for the impending election. The belated security alarm and insinuations of postponement or cancellation of the 2023 general elections sounds like the script of non-state actors who have continued to oppose the 2023 general elections. President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, is hereby charged to rise to the challenge of insecurity by overhauling the country’s security architecture at this critical period to avert a possible constitutional crisis.

