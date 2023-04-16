2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

INEC Annuls Declaration Of Binani As Winner Of Adamawa Guber

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has voided the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha Dahiru, popularly known as Binani as the winner of the Adamawa State governorship election.

The commission has also suspended the collation of Saturday’s governorship supplementary election result held in the state.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye who announced the suspension, said the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) declared the result even when the process has not been concluded.

Okoye who is the Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, described “the action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. It is null, void and of no effect.

“Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.

“The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately.”

Adedayo Babatunde
