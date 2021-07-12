News

INEC: APC tasks members on Continuous Voter Registration

With the recently opened Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) online Continuous Voter Registration exercise, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on its supporters and members at home and in the diaspora, to take advantage of the exercise to complete the process at designated centres from where they can obtain their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC).

 

APC, in a statement from the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, said: “We want to remind members that the Permanent Voters’ Card is the only legal instrument voters can use to elect leaders who can sustain the national ongoing efforts of APC governments at the Federal, State and Local Government Areas to sustain its successes in renewing national infrastructure, transforming agriculture and diversifying the economy.

