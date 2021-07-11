News

INEC: APC urges members to participate in Continuous Voter Registration

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

With the recently opened Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) online Continuous Voter Registration exercise, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on its supporters and members at home and in the diaspora, to take advantage of the exercise to complete the process at designated centres from where they can obtain their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC).

 

 

APC, in a statement from the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe said: “We want to remind members that the Permanent Voters’ Card is the only legal instrument voters can use to elect leaders who can sustain the national on-going efforts of APC governments at the Federal, State and local government areas to sustain its successes in renewing national infrastructure, transforming agriculture and diversifying the economy.

 

“APC members across the country should equip themselves with the voters’ cards to enable them vote in several forthcoming by-elections and other staggered elections culminating in the 2023 general elections.

 

 

“New voters can pre-register on the INEC portal, while those who have registered in the past can access the platform to review their voter registration status. Some of the features on the portal allow registered voters to update their personal information or transfer their voter registration to another polling unit. Registered voters can also request for replacement of damaged or defaced Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) on the portal.”

 

According to the Caretaker Committee: “New voters are only required to fill and upload their forms on the portal after entering their bio data and required documents, after which they are expected to visit an INEC state or local government office to provide their fingerprints before July 19th to complete the registration and obtain their voter’s cards.

 

 

“We call on the over 40 million registered members of the APC to register as voters enmasse to ensure that the party continues to be the leading and winning party which has superior policies and orientation to implement projects and programmes aimed at improving the wellbeing of all Nigerians.”

