News

INEC appeals Osun tribunal judgment

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed the judgment of the Election Petitions Tribunal on the July 16, 2022, Osun State governorship poll on 44 grounds.

The tribunal had sacked the winner of the election, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and declared Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner.

INEC filed the petition at the Court of Appeal in Akure through its lawyer Paul Ananaba (SAN) Wednesday.

The electoral body, according to a Notice of Appeal, sought an order of the appellate court setting aside the whole decision of Justice T. A. Kume-headed tribunal.

It said the tribunal erred in law by failing to consider and rule on the various preliminary objections filed by the 1st respondent challenging the competency of the petition and jurisdiction of the tribunal to hear the petition but proceeded to determine the merit of the Petition

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate extends 2021 budget implementation to May 31

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate Tuesday amended the 2021 Appropriation Act, extending the implementation year of the 2021 Act from March 31 to May 31. In line with its legislative process, the Senate suspended Rule 78(1) of the Senate Standing Orders 2022 (as amended) to enable the Chamber to introduce and pass the bill. The bill sponsored by […]
News Top Stories

Anambra guber poll: Court voids Uba, APC’s participation

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, and Okey Maduforo ABUJA, AWKA

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday voided the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Anambra State, insisting that Andy Uba’s emergence as the winner was illegal.   The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, consequently held that Uba’s participation in the November 6 governor    ship election was void. The court further held […]
News

French Election: Macron, Le Pen clash in presidential debate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Four days before France votes on its next president, the two remaining candidates are going head to head in their only televised debate. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has fallen behind Emmanuel Macron in the opinion polls but millions of voters are still undecided, reports the BBC. It did not take long for the two-and-a-half […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica