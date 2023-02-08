INEC appeals Osun tribunal judgment

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed the judgment of the Election Petitions Tribunal on the July 16, 2022, Osun State governorship poll on 44 grounds.

The tribunal had sacked the winner of the election, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and declared Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner.

INEC filed the petition at the Court of Appeal in Akure through its lawyer Paul Ananaba (SAN) Wednesday.

The electoral body, according to a Notice of Appeal, sought an order of the appellate court setting aside the whole decision of Justice T. A. Kume-headed tribunal.

It said the tribunal erred in law by failing to consider and rule on the various preliminary objections filed by the 1st respondent challenging the competency of the petition and jurisdiction of the tribunal to hear the petition but proceeded to determine the merit of the Petition

