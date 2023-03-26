INEC assures of credible supplementary governorship election in Adamawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) assured in Abuja on Saturday that it would conduct a credible supplementary governorship election in Adamawa that would be the pride of Nigerians and of the international community. INEC’s Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Mr. Festus Okoye, gave the assurance when some women staged a protest at the Commission’s headquarters in respect of the Adamawa election. The protesters were led by the President, National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Hajiya Lami Lau. INEC had earlier in the week declared the March 18 governorship election in Adamawa as inconclusive.

The final results tallied by INEC at the election showed that the Adamawa governor, Mr Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored the highest number of votes. The Commission, however, declared that cancelled votes at the election were more than the margin of victory between Fintiri and the runner-up, Sen. Aishatu Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC). It said a new date would be fixed for re-run elections in areas where the exercise did not hold on March 18. Okoye thanked the women for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner, noting that the Commission belonged to all Nigerians. “We regard our role in INEC as public trust; any individual, group or organisations with any grievance or complaint are free to come here and voice or ventilate their grievances. “The people of Adamawa are the only ones with the right to elect their governor; those of us in the Commission and Nigerians from other states have no vote in Adamawa. “Any individual that is not from Adamawa and who does not reside in the state has no vote in the state. “It is only the people of the state that will determine who their next governor will be,’’ Okoye told the protesters.

