Metro & Crime

INEC attack: Ebonyi queries LG Chairmen, Commissioner, SSA

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Comment(0)

The Ebonyi State Executive Council, Wednesday directed the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala to query Chairman of Ebonyi Local Government Area, Mrs. Chinyere Nwogba, her Ezza North counterpart, Dr. Nora Aloh; Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development, Chief Samuel Okoronkwo and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Dave Umahi on State and Local Government Affairs, Chief Enekwachi Akpa over the burning down of INEC offices in the two local governments by hoodlums.
This was part of the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting, which held at the Old Government House, Abakaliki.
Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji said the query followed the inability of the political office holders to nip the attack in the bud and urged security agencies to immediately fish out the perpetrators.
“Exco also did deliberate on the attack on INEC facilities in Ezza North and Ebonyi local government areas. So, a report was taken and it was noted that the INEC offices in Ezza North and Ebonyi local government areas were attack by bandits.
“Exco did frown at the development and urged the security agencies to immediately wade in to fish out perpetrators. Exco also frowned at the government functionaries that would have helped in nipping the issue in the bud; the Chairman of Ezza North, Chairman of Ebonyi Local Government, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on State and Local Government Affairs.
“Exco therefore directed that they be given queries to explain why disciplinary actions will not be taken against them by government for failing in their duties to take some proactive actions that would have nipped the situation in the bud. Exco did warn that every office holder must rise to his/her responsibilities, show diligence, show passion failing which disciplinary actions will also face such person,” Orji said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Fake DSS offcer breaches Buhari’s security, steals guest’s bag

Posted on Author Abiodun Bello

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 32-year-old man, Boniface Oburuku, for stealing from an international guest.   The Head, Media and Publicity of EFCC, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement that Oburuku impersonated an officer of the Department of Stat Service (DSS) to access an event which had President Muhammadu Buhari in […]
Metro & Crime

Police mourn as newly-promoted AIG, Bishi, dies

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Inspector slumps, dies in exam hall   Nigerian Police Force was yesterday plunged into mourning following the death of a newly promoted Assistant-Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Omololu Bishi, and a Police Inspector, Frank Omorudion, who died in an examination hall at the Ikeja Police College. Bishi died less than a month after his promotion.   […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Lagos earmarks N1bn bailout for hospitality sector

Posted on Author Reporter

…as companies lament unfriendly business enviroment Muritala Ayinla The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday said that his administration has earmarked N1 billion grant to the hospitality industry in the state as part of COVID-19 bailout for the sector. This was even as business owners and representatives lamented the unfriendly business environment in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica