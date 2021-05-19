INEC attack: Ebonyi queries LG Chairmen, Commissioner, SSA

The Ebonyi State Executive Council, Wednesday directed the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala to query Chairman of Ebonyi Local Government Area, Mrs. Chinyere Nwogba, her Ezza North counterpart, Dr. Nora Aloh; Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development, Chief Samuel Okoronkwo and Senior Special Assistant to Governor Dave Umahi on State and Local Government Affairs, Chief Enekwachi Akpa over the burning down of INEC offices in the two local governments by hoodlums.

This was part of the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting, which held at the Old Government House, Abakaliki.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji said the query followed the inability of the political office holders to nip the attack in the bud and urged security agencies to immediately fish out the perpetrators.

“Exco also did deliberate on the attack on INEC facilities in Ezza North and Ebonyi local government areas. So, a report was taken and it was noted that the INEC offices in Ezza North and Ebonyi local government areas were attack by bandits.

“Exco did frown at the development and urged the security agencies to immediately wade in to fish out perpetrators. Exco also frowned at the government functionaries that would have helped in nipping the issue in the bud; the Chairman of Ezza North, Chairman of Ebonyi Local Government, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on State and Local Government Affairs.

“Exco therefore directed that they be given queries to explain why disciplinary actions will not be taken against them by government for failing in their duties to take some proactive actions that would have nipped the situation in the bud. Exco did warn that every office holder must rise to his/her responsibilities, show diligence, show passion failing which disciplinary actions will also face such person,” Orji said.

