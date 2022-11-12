News

INEC: Attacks ‘ll intensify if not checked now

Posted on

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has called for urgent and decisive action by security agencies on the spate of physical attacks during political campaigns and rallies. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at an emergency meeting with members of Inter- agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on Friday, said the commission has so far tracked 50 incidents of such attacks in 21 states of the country and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). “These unhappy occurrences are coming just a little over one month into the election campaign which is scheduled to last for about five months,” he said.

Yakubu expressed worry that if no urgent and decisive steps were taken, the attacks would intensify as the election date approaches. “As we all know, a peaceful campaign heralds a peaceful election. We need to take decisive steps to stem the ugly trend,” he further demanded.

The INEC Chairman disclosed that the commission has relocated its staff in Abeokuta South Local Government Area office, to the annex office in Oke-Ilewo area of Abeokuta, following attacks on its local government area offices in Abeokuta South in Ogun State and Ede South Local Government office in Osun State. According to him, all activities involving the 15 registration areas and 445 polling units in Abeokuta South Local Government Area would now be coordinated from the new location in Oke-Ilewo.

He added that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ogun State has been directed to compile the Voter Identification Numbers (VINs) of all the 65,699 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) lost in the attack from its database and submit the record for immediate reprint. He said: “We want to assure affected registered voters in Abeokuta South that no one will be disenfranchised as a result of this dastardly act. “The commission is taking urgent steps to repair the damage to the building and replace the facilities in the Ede South Local Government Area so that the office becomes functional again immediately.”

Yakubu further told ICCES members that Nigerians expect a decisive action from them, adding that “it is important that we move swiftly to apprehend perpetrators, prosecute them as required by law and reinforce security around election officials and electoral infrastructure around the country. “As we have stated on several occasions, election is a multi-stakeholder activity involving not just INEC and the security agencies.”

“The political class plays perhaps the most critical role in ensuring peaceful elections. We must all rise to the occasion. Nigerians are watching us. The world is watching us. We must never disappoint them.” Prof. Yakubu assured Nigerians that INEC would remain committed to delivering credible elections in spite of the challenges. “The attempt to sabotage or weaken our resolve will not deter us from conducting transparent elections in which only the votes cast by Nigerians on election day will determine winners of elections,” he added.

 

Our Reporters

