News

INEC bans RECs from govt houses

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

*Says no unofficial meetings with politicians

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC (INEC) has banned the newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from visiting government houses.

The Commission also told the RECs not to hold unofficial meetings with politicians, even after official working hours.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the swearing-in of 19 newly appointed RECs, said: “All matters pertaining to official responsibilities should be conducted in the office attended by the relevant staff and properly documented.

“This is your best protection against mischief. Do not compromise the neutrality of the commission or create the perception of partisanship.

“You owe nothing to any individual but owe everything to the Nigerian people. We must continue to ensure that the choices they make on Election Day prevail. It is their decision. We are only administering the process in trust supported by technology.”

Prof. Yakubu said the Commission’s loyalty and allegiance is to Nigeria and Nigerians, noting that only Nigerian votes would determine winners in the 2023 general elections.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG scraps N1.8trn power intervention fund

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday announced the scraping of the Power Assistance Fund (PAF) domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and targeted at supporting tariff shortfalls, as well as other interventions in the power sector. A document made available to the Senate revealed that the fund had gulped a whopping N1.8 trillion since the […]
News Top Stories

Abaribe joins APGA, resigns as Senate Minority Leader

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The surprise in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which started on Wednesday with the exit of one of its presidential aspirants, Mr. Peter Obi, continued on Friday when Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe also dumped the opposition party. Abaribe has now joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on which platform he intends to re-contest for the […]
News

Ministry wants bill on maternal death reporting signed into law

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A Deputy Director in charge of Safe Motherhood at the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), Dr. Samuel Oyeniyi, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the bill that provides legal framework for the operations of the Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR) in the country. Oyeniyi, who made the call yesterday, said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica