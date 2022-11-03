INEC bans RECs from govt houses

*Says no unofficial meetings with politicians

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC (INEC) has banned the newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from visiting government houses.

The Commission also told the RECs not to hold unofficial meetings with politicians, even after official working hours.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the swearing-in of 19 newly appointed RECs, said: “All matters pertaining to official responsibilities should be conducted in the office attended by the relevant staff and properly documented.

“This is your best protection against mischief. Do not compromise the neutrality of the commission or create the perception of partisanship.

“You owe nothing to any individual but owe everything to the Nigerian people. We must continue to ensure that the choices they make on Election Day prevail. It is their decision. We are only administering the process in trust supported by technology.”

Prof. Yakubu said the Commission’s loyalty and allegiance is to Nigeria and Nigerians, noting that only Nigerian votes would determine winners in the 2023 general elections.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...