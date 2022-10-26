News Top Stories

INEC: Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi get new govs Nov 11, 2023

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 11 next year for the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states. The Commission at its weekly meeting yesterday, explained that the approval of the timetable and schedule of activities for the elections, was in fulfilment of the requirement of Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which mandates it to publish the notice of election not later than 360 days before the date fixed for the elections.

INEC in a statement by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, further noted that: “Sections 178(1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 mandates the commission to conduct such elections not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of the last holder of the office.” It noted that the tenure of the incumbent governor of Imo State ends on January, 14, 2024 while those of Kogi and Bayelsa states will end on January 26 and February 13, 2024 respectively.

“Accordingly, the Commission has decided to conduct the three elections on Saturday 11th November 2023,” Okoye added. He disclosed that the statutory notice for the elections would be published in the three states on November 14, 2022.

 

