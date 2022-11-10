INEC Bayelsa to display list of registered voters, regrets large number of invalid cards

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bayelsa State has disclosed that it will physically be displaying the register of voters between November 12 and 18, 2022.

The Commission, however, regretted that of a total of 132,628 persons that completed their registration in the state, only 43,678 were valid with 88,950 invalid, representing about 67.1% of the entire registered votes.

Speaking on Thursday at the INEC office, during an interactive session with representatives of some political parties, the Resident Electoral Comissioner in the state, Emmanuel Allen Hart hinted that the exercise will take place at the registration areas of the state.

To this effect he stated that there will be no bimodal voter accreditation system for voter accreditation in 2023 as has been made known according the amendment of the electoral law.

