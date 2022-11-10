Metro & Crime

INEC Bayelsa to display list of registered voters, regrets large number of invalid cards

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bayelsa State has disclosed that it will physically be displaying the register of voters between November 12 and 18, 2022.

The Commission, however, regretted that of a total of 132,628 persons that completed their registration in the state, only 43,678 were valid with 88,950 invalid, representing about 67.1% of the entire registered votes.

Speaking on Thursday at the INEC office, during an interactive session with representatives of some political parties, the Resident Electoral Comissioner in the state, Emmanuel Allen Hart hinted that the exercise will take place at the registration areas of the state.

To this effect he stated that there will be no bimodal voter accreditation system for voter accreditation in 2023 as has been made known according the amendment of the electoral law.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Six escape death as train hits passenger bus in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Lagos commuters this morning watched with awe and consternation as a moving train crushed a passenger bus at the popular PWD Bus Stop along and dragged it to Oshodi Bus Stop. For over 30 minutes, motorists, passengers and other commuters who witnessed the accident were in shock over the fate of the […]
Metro & Crime

Nigerian arrested in India for duping people on Linkedin, Facebook

Posted on Author Reporter

  A32-year-old Nigerian national was arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 44.25 lakh by posing as an executive of a Tokyo-based pharmaceutical company selling herbal seeds, police said on Sunday. The accused was identified as Okeleve Frankline Chibundom, who was staying in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area. He along with his live-in partner duped […]
Metro & Crime

Buni approves employment of 196 medical personnel

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, on Sunday, approved the automatic employment for 196 graduates of the state College of Health Science and Technology, Nguru. Buni, in a statement by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu, said the employment would boost manpower in the healthcare sector. He said the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica