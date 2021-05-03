INEC begins CVR training for staff from 18 states in Benin

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday began a Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) training for 36 members of staff from 18 states in Benin, Edo State.

Participants were drawn from the South West, South East, South South states as well as Benue State and are expected to undergo a three-day training at a workshop put together by the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) under the tutelage of officials from the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Johnson Sinikiem, who declared the workshop open, said the CVR would commence on June 28, 2021, hence the need to train their staff for the crucial task ahead.

He said: “It is expected that this workshop will identify gray areas during the last exercise in view of resolving them, proffer solutions to technical problems encountered in the field, propose to the commission effective logistic towards achieving our goals, staff training and provision of efficient system.

“Voters registration is an integral part of our electioneering process hence the need for this worship. The Voters Registry Department should ensure that the core values of the commission – transparency, integrity, excellence and professionalism are observed when the exercise begins in June.”

