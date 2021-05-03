News

INEC begins CVR training for staff from 18 states in Benin

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral  Commission (INEC) on Monday began a Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) training for 36 members of staff from 18 states in Benin, Edo State.

Participants were drawn from the South West, South East, South South states as well as Benue State and are expected to undergo a three-day training at a workshop put together by the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) under the tutelage of officials from the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

 

Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Johnson Sinikiem, who declared the workshop open, said the CVR would commence on June 28, 2021, hence the need to train their staff for the crucial task ahead.

 

He said: “It is expected that this workshop will identify gray areas during the last exercise in view of resolving them, proffer solutions to technical problems encountered in the field, propose to the commission effective logistic towards achieving our goals, staff training and provision of efficient system.

 

“Voters registration is an integral part of our electioneering process  hence the need for this worship. The Voters Registry Department should ensure that the core values of the commission – transparency, integrity, excellence and professionalism are observed when the exercise begins in June.”

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo Speaker impeached over ‘financial impropriety’

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Benin

Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, Mr. Francis Okiye, has been impeached over alleged financial impropriety. Nine of the 10 inaugurated lawmakers impeached Okiye as Speaker. In Okiye’s replacement, the lawmakers elected Mr. Marcus Onobun representing Esan West constituency.   The Anthony Enahoro legislature is made up of seven Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and three […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19 not killing only the rich –Medical experts

Posted on Author Chijioke Iremeka

Medical experts across the country are currently cautioning Nigerians over their lackadaisical attitude towards observing the Federal Governmentprescribed safety protocols against the spread of coronavirus in the country, saying that COVID-19 is real and taking its toll on people.   The caution is coming on the heels of the misconception that COVID-19 only kills the […]
News

John Aaron Emphasizes Focus on the Positives of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The real estate industry is a challenging sector to succeed in for entrepreneurs. We have so many new and old companies competing in buying and selling properties. John Aaron is one such big player in the real estate industry. He is the owner of a company called Aaron Organization. He has worked from a very […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica