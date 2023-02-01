INEC begins distribution of non-sensitive materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in NasarawaStatehascommenced distribution of non-sensitive materials to the 13 local government areas of the state, ahead of the 2023 general election. The items included mats, ballot boxes, voter’s cubicles and election bags.

Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Dr Uthman Ajidagba, while inspecting the vehicles hired for conveying the materials from INEC state headquarters in Lafia yesterday, said the items were expected to arrive at the local government offices of the commission early enough before the elections.

The REC hinted that the Commission stepped up preparations to achieve successintheconductof the2023 general election in all the polling units across the state. He disclosed that 9, 710 Permanent Voter’sCards are yet to be collected in Nasarawa State of the 122,697 PVCs meantfor distributiontoeligible voters in the 2023 general elections. He, therefore, urged residents of the state to come forward and collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards.

