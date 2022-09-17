INEC being taken over by APC threatens election’s credibility, says Sowore

One of the numerous candidates jostling to succeed incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari is Mr. Omoyele Sowore. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he talked about his initial efforts as well as prospects as the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in next year’s General Elections. Excerpts…

This is your second attempt at the Presidency. How optimistic are you that you will get it this time?

I’m very optimistic considering the fact that a number of factors have come to play out between the last time and now. I believe that Nigerians are wiser now because they realise that if they had been resolute and steadfast by voting for me the last time, maybe the country would not be in this sorry state. Secondly, I have also had the opportunity to stay around to stand for the country that I believe in.

They have seen how tenacious I can be. A lot of events exploded diametrically and geometrically in the last three years that make me believe that the dynamics have changed. A lot of issues have greatly humbled the average Nigerians. I mean the issue of insecurity, of backwardness, of poverty, of general instability and the economic crisis. I don’t know how many times in the last seven years that the country has gone into recession. We also had within this period a globally testing pandemic that showed the underbelly of this nation as a failed one especially within the health sector. All these point to the need for visionary leadership.

At each of these stages, I was present during the pandemic fighting government to give palliatives to the people. I was also around fighting against police brutality, violations of human rights. I was also prominent in engaging the political process. I do not doubt the fact that there is more work to be done in dealing with the forces that we have to fight.

We have two dominant political parties in the country; I mean the PDP and the ruling APC. How do you see the chances of your party considering the fact that the two parties are well entrenched in the polity?

We are well entrenched too. We are not bullion van entrenched but I can say that we are very more entrenched with the people. The people are the structure that we are relying on. All the leaders of the two parties are transactional leaders. I traveled round the country in 2019 and you could see that many of their supporters are not so visible though many Nigerians would tell you that they know the PDP and the APC and that people carry the cards of the two parties waiting for where the pendulum would swing during the election. One thing that is important to us is to let the people know that our membership is organic. I think that structures that are courageous enough to face the armoured car are better than structures that are waiting for handouts. Do we have the kind of financial war chest that they have? The answer is no. I absolutely believe that they are beatable and we can beat them. I think the people have figured them out and they are tired of their brand of politicking. The people have realised that their brand of politicking has further enslaved them since 1999 when the advent of this democratic era came.

But some people say that your party is crisis ridden despite the fact that you have limited followership?

There is no form of schism at all. What happened to our party was what happens to progressive parties all over the world. Any party that the government is not comfortable with, it sponsors internal divisions. In other times, the government hijacked such political parties. The hand of the government was very visible considering the fact that the gentleman is being sponsored by the government. Imagine the situation where a member was seen being featured in a live television broadcast. Imagine how much you will spend to get live television slots. By the time I came from the U.S. to challenge him, I was arrested. All these issues have been resolved at the Court of Appeal and all members of the party are now fully united. I am not under any form of illusion that they will give up but if you look at the other parties, they also have their form of internal wrangling too. That is one of the characteristics of vibrant political parties. Our case is uniquely different because you get targeted by the government for being a progressive.

So, you are saying that your arrest, detention and subsequent trial were orchestrated by the government?

Yes! My travails have a lot to do with my passionate activities for the emancipation of the common man. When I was arrested they said that I wanted to torpedo the government, that I had met with some politicians in Dubai to collect one hundred million dollars to destabilise Nigeria.

Is it true that you went to Dubai?

I have never been to Dubai before. When they found out that I have never been to Dubai, they just quietly removed the charge and left one charge accusing me of engaging in treasonable Felony that I am plotting to overthrow the government. The trial is now stalled because there is nothing to suggest that. All these shenanigans are all geared towards stopping me. That’s why I said, we must not let our guard down because I am sure that they will not relent. There have been a lot of activities, publicity and visibility. Immediately I got to Lagos, they (government officials) sponsored news that my party said they don’t know me. These are completely false stories. We just ignored it and started going on with our normal business.

Who would you blame for doing this to you?

It could be the ruling party but I know that it is coming from those that I consider as politically exposed Nigerians. It is a unique opportunity to unite against hunger.

How does this make you feel?

I have always known that one day, the political class will gang up against me. I have never doubted that because I knew they would come.

You were part of Nigerians who rooted for the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, looking back how would you appraise the government?

I was never part of the people that f a c i l i t a t e d Buhari. This is one often repeated lie that was concocted after the loss of the PDP in 2015. T h e y stated that somehow, I facilitated Buhari’s election. I have asked somebody for proof to come out with the evidence. Each time you ask for evidence, they will shift the argument to say maybe you didn’t facilitate it but you jubilated when Buhari was announced as the winner of the election. I have stated that I never jubilated but if it was easy for me to have facilitated the emergence of Buhari why didn’t I deploy it in 2019 to get myself elected. The second part is that in reality the people know those that facilitated Buhari’s emergence as the president. They have confessed openly and some of them were in the PDP at that time and are now in the APC while some of them have gone back to the PDP. We had Pastors, Imams in the campaign train of Buhari. The people behind the project are well known. I guess it is comfortable to claim that I did it.

Are you satisfied with the build up to the forthcoming General Election?

I’m concerned about the credibility of INEC considering what we now know regarding the proximity to the ruling party, the fact that INEC is now almost being taken over by members of the ruling party. If INEC is not neutral then how can the opposition enjoy fair play during the election? It is a concern for me and for anyone else. The ultimate goal for us is that the country must not experience a revolution. I hope they won’t.

Are you saying that the forthcoming General Election would be the catalyst for a revolutionary change in the country?

As you know, there is no revolution in the world that is caused by one factor, it is always a chain or a series of events. Sometimes, reactionary events but it would get to a head and you will not be able to reverse when a wrong button is pushed. That of the French Revolution was caused when the prices of bread went beyond the reach of the people. Maybe, this election would be a wrongly conducted election that fails to produce the result that is seen to be legitimate and credible for the people to see.

Apart from INEC, what other fears do you harbour?

I am concerned about the neutrality of the security agencies and the security situation in the country. How do we ensure peace and election safety? It is important because a lot of people might lose interest in the election. In terms of what is on top, INEC is my biggest worry.

Apart from the two political parties, do you see Mr. Peter Obi as a threat?

No! I don’t see him as a threat. What I see is that he is a part of the legacy parties. He was thrown out to suck the energies of those people who seek a break away from the old order. This is so especially because there appears to be a new way of thinking in the wake of the #End- SARS agitation.

