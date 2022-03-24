News

INEC bemoans 651,551 unclaimed PVCs, voter apathy in Ogun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has lamented a large number of unclaimed Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in Ogun State. The new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Niyi Ijalaye, said yesterday at a meeting with journalists and political parties in Abeokuta of the 1,126,247 PVCs printed in the last Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) 651,551 were uncollected.

He said although the state has recorded significant improvement in the on-going CVR, there is a need for parties to mobilise their followers and other eligible citizens to register. Ijalaye said: “In the previous CVR in Ogun State, a total of 1,126,247 PVCs were printed. As of 21st March 2022 there are 651,551 uncollected PVCs.”

He added: “Permit me to also draw your attention to the issue of voter apathy in the state. It is pertinent to note that the level of participation of voters in the electoral process is declining in each election year. “To this end, I will like to appeal to leaders of political parties to mobilise their followers and other eligible citizens to first take advantage of the on-going CVR exercise to register as voters in other to empower them to exercise their civic responsibilities and also to come out and exercise their franchise in the 2023 general election and other future elections.”

 

