INEC blames political parties for voter apathy

…says Enugu recorded less than 30% of 1.4m votes in 2019

The inability of political parties to mobilize and educate voters as well as some negative narratives by political leaders during electioneering activities had contributed to voter apathy among electorate in the country, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said.

The electoral umpire insisted that leadership of various political parties in the country should take the blame for poor voter turnout often witnessed during major elections in the country. INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) incharge of Enugu State, Dr. Emeka Ononamadu, made the observation in his speech during a retreat/colloquium organized by Inter-Part Advisory Council (IPAC), Enugu State chapter in collaboration with the commission. Ononamadu, who lauded the Enugu IPAC Chairman, Ken Ikeh for the initiative, said it was lamentable that of over 1.4million registered voters in Enugu State, below 30 per cent participated in the 2019 general election.

He said: “It was shocking that out of 1.4 million registered voters in Enugu State, a woeful 30 percent took part in the 2019 election- who is responsible for this: political parties”, the REC said, adding that “when you go around and tell the electorates that they have bought the votes, what you are doing is to demoralize them.

“For you as a leader of a political party, bullshit can take you to the top but it can’t keep you there; vote buying is bullshit, thuggery is bullshit, other forms of electoral violence are all forms of bullshit. Some people occupy certain positions through illegitimate means, that’s bullshit. “Nigerian politicians don’t know when politics ends; there are times to play politics and times to engage in development; once the election ends, development should start, your attention should shift from who voted and who did not vote

