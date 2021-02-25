News

INEC blames political parties for voter apathy

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

…says Enugu recorded less than 30% of 1.4m votes in 2019

The inability of political parties to mobilize and educate voters as well as some negative narratives by political leaders during electioneering activities had contributed to voter apathy among electorate in the country, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said.

The electoral umpire insisted that leadership of various political parties in the country should take the blame for poor voter turnout often witnessed during major elections in the country. INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) incharge of Enugu State, Dr. Emeka Ononamadu, made the observation in his speech during a retreat/colloquium organized by Inter-Part Advisory Council (IPAC), Enugu State chapter in collaboration with the commission. Ononamadu, who lauded the Enugu IPAC Chairman, Ken Ikeh for the initiative, said it was lamentable that of over 1.4million registered voters in Enugu State, below 30 per cent participated in the 2019 general election.

He said: “It was shocking that out of 1.4 million registered voters in Enugu State, a woeful 30 percent took part in the 2019 election- who is responsible for this: political parties”, the REC said, adding that “when you go around and tell the electorates that they have bought the votes, what you are doing is to demoralize them.

“For you as a leader of a political party, bullshit can take you to the top but it can’t keep you there; vote buying is bullshit, thuggery is bullshit, other forms of electoral violence are all forms of bullshit. Some people occupy certain positions through illegitimate means, that’s bullshit. “Nigerian politicians don’t know when politics ends; there are times to play politics and times to engage in development; once the election ends, development should start, your attention should shift from who voted and who did not vote

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Okowa to FG: Fight divisive tendencies with allinclusive govt

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has urged the Federal Government to apply the principle of all-inclusive government to fight the myriad of tribal and ethnic agitations currently confronting the country. This was as the governor said that it is only through fairness, equity and justice, as well as true federalism in political appointments, project award […]
News

Suspect: We killed DCO, dumped body in well for arresting my wife on proxy

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A suspected kidnapper, Isaac Aforji (aka Angel Boy), has revealed how he and his gang members abducted the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Afam Police Station, Moses Egbede, collected a ransom from his family and then killed him in the process. Egbede, who was in his Lexus 300 SUV, heading to office, was abducted by […]
News

FRSC boss warns against night travel

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has advised commercial drivers and private vehicle owners, who indulge in night travel to desist from it to reduce fatalities from road traffic crashes.   The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, said this in a statement made available […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica