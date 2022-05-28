News Top Stories

INEC bows to pressure, extends party primaries by 6 days

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has bowed to pressure by extending the period for conduct of party primaries by political parties by six days. The commission had given political parties June 3 to conclude their primaries, but after a meeting with leadership of political parties on Friday, INEC extended the period to June 9. Chairman of the commission on Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC Festus Okoye, explained that the extension was granted because it would not disrupt other scheduled activities on the timetable. According to Okoye, “The commission has decided to allow the request of the political parties since the six-day period does not conflict with the next scheduled activity which is the submission of the list of nominated candidates or any of the subsequent timelines, which remain sacrosanct.” Okoye noted that based on previous experience, the commission has decided to train the political party officials to make efficient and effective use of the portal.

“The commission will train four officials from each of the 18 political parties, making a total of 72 in all,” he said, but regretted that some of the political parties were still yet to submit their nominees for the training. “The commission hereby reminds such parties to do so immediately. The commission wishes to reiterate that only electronically submitted nominations will be processed.

“Political parties are therefore advised to ensure that their primaries are free of rancour in order to meet the timelines for the remaining activities embodied in the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate pushes for specialist hospital for leprosy, skin cancer, others

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday intensified its move to ensure the establishment of a hospital that would focus on treatment of leprosy, skin cancer and other deadly diseases in the country. Consequently, the apex legislative assembly considered the National Dermatology (Specialist) Hospital Bill, 2021, sponsored by Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (APC, Adamawa Central) and passed it for […]
News

Residents seek help as fire razes P’Harcourt waterfront community

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A night fire that completely took residents unaware yesterday razed more than 20 makeshift houses in Okwelle- Soku waterfront in Mile 2 Diobu area, a slum settlement in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State. According to some residents of the heavily populated area, the poor planning of the area and the closeness […]
News

COVID-19: Nigerians don’t have confidence, trust our health systems – NCDC DG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…says 70% access health care in private facilities   The Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has said lack of confidence and trust on the country’s healthcare delivery system, was a major setback to having more people come out to get tested for Coronavirus.   Ihekweazu, who lamented that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica