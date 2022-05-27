INEC bows to pressure, extends party primaries by 6 days

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has bowed to pressure and extended the period for conduct of primaries by political parties by six days.

The Commission had given political parties June 3 to conclude their primaries, but after a meeting with the leadership of political parties on Friday, INEC extended the period to June 9.

In a statement after a closed door meeting with the party officials, Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC Festus Okoye, explained that the extension was granted because it would not disrupt other scheduled activities on the timetable.

According to Okoye: “The Commission has decided to allow the request of the political parties since the six-day period does not conflict with the next scheduled activity which is the submission of the list of nominated candidates or any of the subsequent timelines, which remain sacrosanct.”

The National Commissioner explained that the extension was in respect of outstanding primaries only without prejudice to those already concluded by political parties, and stated that INEC would not monitor already concluded primaries.

Okoye noted that after the conduct of primaries, the next critical activity for political parties is the online submission of the list of the candidates the party proposes to sponsor, which shall be accompanied by an affidavit sworn to by the candidates indicating that they fulfilled all the constitutional requirements for election into the various offices via the INEC candidates nomination portal.

He announced that based on previous experience, the Commission has decided to train the political party officials to make efficient and effective use of the portal.

