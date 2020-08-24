INEC cautions stakeholders against violence

For the electoral umpire, the ominous signs from the build-up to the election are unacceptable, warning that it may be tempted to postpone the Edo governorship poll midway should violence characterize the process.

The commission through its National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee of the INEC, Festus Okoye, in a keynote address at a one-day workshop for journalists on Election Processes and Procedures held in Benin, the state capital, last week, said the commission will work closely with the security agencies to arrest threats and degrade acts of violence

While reading a riot act to political parties, candidates and all the stakeholders against vote-buying and violence during the governorship election, it also called on security agencies, participating political parties, stakeholders and the media to ensure a crisis-free, fair and peaceful exercise.

Okoye cautioned the stakeholders to see the processes of the election in Edo State as a national project that must be executed in strict compliance with all the safety protocols of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Political parties and all the critical stakeholders in the electoral process must see the conduct of these elections as a national project that must be executed in strict compliance with all the safety protocols.

“There is no alternative to the peaceful conduct of these elections as the alternative will leave the people of the two states with a constitutional logjam that may be difficult to resolve.

Political parties must eschew violence. Political parties and their candidates must eschew the use of intemperate, inflammatory and base language designed to inflame passions or incite violence,” he said. The INEC Commissioner explained further that, “On our part, we are determined and resolved to proceed with the conduct of the Edo election.

All the non-sensitive materials have been delivered and the Commission will ensure that sensitive materials arrive and are delivered to all local government areas early enough.”

Answering questions on vote-buying, Okoye said, “The responsibility of INEC is to conduct elections, all stakeholders including security agencies, the political parties and the media will have to work together to check this. In doing so, the Commission will not compromise the safety and welfare of its staff, ad-hoc staff as well as the voters. We will work closely with the security agencies to arrest threats and degrade acts of violence.”

Like this: Like Loading...