INEC chair: 2023 election’ll hold despite insecurity

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said the 2023 general election would hold despite the security challenges. The Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this in Abuja at a public presentation of the 2022- 2026 Strategic Plan and the 2023 election project plan.

Yakubu explained that the documents presented were the third in the series of strategic election plans since the era of deliberate planning of elections started in 2012. He said: “We are also aware of the security challenges and their impact on the electoral process. We will continue to engage early and intensely with the security agencies to ensure the safety of our personnel and materials, accredited observers and the media, and, above all, the voters. “Clearly, these are challenging times but we are determined that election must hold in 2023. However, this is a shared responsibility. INEC plays a critical role but the commission alone cannot deliver the elections we all desire.”

 

