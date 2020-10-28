INEC Chair: Buhari renews Yakubu’s 5-year tenure

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, for a second term of five years in office. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari, in a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, said in accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), “I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second and final term.”

Yakubu was first appointed by President Buhari in November 2015. Following his first appointment in 2015, Yakubu conducted the 2019 general elections aside other staggered polls in a couple of states, including Osun, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Edo and recently, Ondo states. Subject to his clearance by the Senate, the INEC boss will equally conduct the 2023 general election. The 1962 Bauchi born Professor of Political History and International Studies took over as the INEC Chairman in 2015 from Amina Zakari, who served as the Acting Chairman of the electoral body. Prior to his appointment in 2015, Yakubu was the Task Team Leader responsible for tertiary education at the Federal Ministry of Education and a member of Presidential Technical Committee for the consolidation of Federal tertiary institutions.

In 2007, he was appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Education Trust Fund (ETF), which later became the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund). In this position, he served as a member of the Federal Government team on the Renegotiation of the Federal Government Agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) under the Chairmanship of the late Deacon Gamaliel Onosode. His new term will terminate by 2025.

