News

INEC Chair, Yakubu, takes oath for second term

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Says work has started on 2023 elections

 

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday, said preparations for the 2023 general elections have started.

He said the Commission would work with the National Assembly to ensure a speedy passage of the amendment to the nation’s Electoral Act in other to confront the challenges ahead.

Yakubu said this in an interview with State House correspondents shortly after he took his oath of office for his second term.

He took the oath before the President Muhammadu Buhari, at the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The INEC Chairman promised that conduct of elections will continue to get better under his watch.

Yakubu said: “We have clearly demonstrated in recent elections that elections are getting better and they will continue to get better.

“The National Assembly is holding a public hearing on the amendment of the electoral legal framework. This is important and this time around, working with the National Assembly, we will ensure a speedy passage of the amendment bill and once it is assented to, it will help us enormously in confronting the challenges ahead.”

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Tanker explosion kills two in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Tragedy struck along the Owerri-Onitsha Road in Owerri, Imo State yesterday as a tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), exploded and killed two persons. The incident which happened at Irete, Owerri West Council by Forte Oil filling station, triggered panic, causing many to scamper for safety. Our correspondent gathered that the driver of the […]
News Top Stories

Buhari, Lawan meet in Aso Rock

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President Ahmad Lawan have held a closed-door meeting. The meeting took place inside the Aso Rock Villa on Sunday.   Though discussions in the meeting are yet to be made public as of the time of filing this report, the Senate had recently lamented the state of insecurity in Nigeria. […]
News

FG partially shuts 3rd Mainland Bridge after stakeholders meeting

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federal Government, on Saturday, partially closed the Third Mainland Bridge, Nigeria’s busiest bridge, for rehabilitation works after site inspections for traffic architecture assessments.   The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that work began at midnight of July 24 as workmen use crash barriers to barricade the outbound mainland traffic on Adeniji Adele junction. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: