News Top Stories

INEC chair: Yakubu takes oath of office for second term

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…says we’ve demonstrated elections’re getting better

President Muhammmadu Buhari has sworn in Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for a second term in office as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The president performed the ceremony shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Execute Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, yesterday. With this, Yakubu will be leading INEC for the next five years to conduct landmark polls, including the 2023 general election.

Interacting with newsmen after the ceremony, Yakubu said INEC, under his leadership, had demonstrated that elections were getting better. He added that he would be working closely with the National Assembly to ensure amendment to the electoral laws in order to confront challenges inherent in the conduct of polls in the country. He said: “The National Assembly is holding a public hearing on the amendment of the electoral legal framework.

This is important and, this time around, working with the National Assembly, we’ll ensure a speedy passage of the amendment bill and once it is assented to, it will help us enormously in confronting the challenges ahead. “The preparations for 2023 general election have proceeded in earnest.

We need certainty and therefore the electoral legal framework is fundamental, without which we cannot formulate our regulations and guidelines. Without our regulations and guidelines, we cannot conclude work on the manual for the training of ad hoc staff for the elections. “So, from here, I am going to proceed to the National Assembly. So, work begins in earnest and we have already started.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC, PDP clash over militarisation of elections

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim and Onyekachi Eze ABUJA.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday, traded accusations over which of the two political parties was guilty of deploying the military and other security agencies during elections in order to manipulate the electoral process and influence the outcomes in its favour.   The war of words was triggered by […]
News

Reps to Buhari: Appoint coordinator for amnesty programme

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a substantive Coordinator for the Presidential Amnesty Programme for the Niger Delta in order to douse the rising tension in the region. The advice was given following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Preye Influence Oseke. The House also urged the […]
News

Ogun to reopen schools September 21

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta

Ogun State government yesterday announced September 21 for the reopening of schools in the state for the first term of 2020/2021 session.   This is coming almost six months after schools were shutdown in the state as part of effort curb spread of COVID-19. Governor Dapo Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: