INEC chair: Yakubu takes oath of office for second term

President Muhammmadu Buhari has sworn in Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for a second term in office as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The president performed the ceremony shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Execute Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, yesterday. With this, Yakubu will be leading INEC for the next five years to conduct landmark polls, including the 2023 general election.

Interacting with newsmen after the ceremony, Yakubu said INEC, under his leadership, had demonstrated that elections were getting better. He added that he would be working closely with the National Assembly to ensure amendment to the electoral laws in order to confront challenges inherent in the conduct of polls in the country. He said: “The National Assembly is holding a public hearing on the amendment of the electoral legal framework.

This is important and, this time around, working with the National Assembly, we’ll ensure a speedy passage of the amendment bill and once it is assented to, it will help us enormously in confronting the challenges ahead. “The preparations for 2023 general election have proceeded in earnest.

We need certainty and therefore the electoral legal framework is fundamental, without which we cannot formulate our regulations and guidelines. Without our regulations and guidelines, we cannot conclude work on the manual for the training of ad hoc staff for the elections. “So, from here, I am going to proceed to the National Assembly. So, work begins in earnest and we have already started.”

