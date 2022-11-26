News

INEC chairman must produce Adeleke’s certificates-Osun Tribunal

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

Osun State Election Petition Tribunal has issued a fresh order, directing the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to produce the certificates and other documents of the state Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, used in the 2018 governorship election.

The order followed the failure of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the commission to produce the certificates in the previous sitting in compliance with the Subpoena issued by the commission. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is challenging the declaration of Adeleke as Governor-elect by the INEC.

At its resumed sitting on Friday, the tribunal, Chaired by Justice Tertsea Kume, ruled that the mere appearance of the repre- sentative of REC has not answered the Subpoena on the commission to produce the documents. In the ruling, the tribunal said an application for Subpoena is in Administrative Act and when it is granted, it becomes Judicial Act and the party upon which the Subpoena is issued must comply, citing Section 218 and 219 of the evidence act. It ruled: “An order of the court is bound to be complied with by the party upon which it was made until it is set aside by the court. “In the instant case the order has not been complied with.” The tribunal further held that the request by the respondents that the petitioners should continue with the calling of the witness whose testimony is hinged on Adeleke’s credentials was baseless, as the petitioners had the absolute prerogative on how to conduct their case.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IGP: Arms proliferation fuelling banditry, other crimes

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

…deploys Special Forces, MOPOL units in Oyo   The worsening security situation in the country, occasioned by kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other violent crimes, is fuelled by the “increasing proliferation of illegally acquired small arms and light weapons”. This was as the IGP deployed Special Forces in Oyo, to quell tension arising from the […]
News

Lagos-Badagry Expressway: N’Assembly threatens to revoke CGC contact

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

The contractor handling the Lagos- Badagry Expressway, CGC Nigeria Limited, risks having the contract revoked by the House of Representatives Committee on Works over what the committee described as lack of commitment and slow pace of work on the project. This was disclosed yesterday when members of the committee visited the project as part of […]
News

LEKKI GARDENS MD, RICHARD NYONG RECEIVES OON AWARD

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari conferred the award of national honours on some outstanding Nigerians at the Abuja International Conference Center on Tuesday, the 11th of October, 2022.   The ceremony was heavily decorated with the color of beaming individuals, leaders of industries, and smiling personalities, among which were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica