INEC chairman must produce Adeleke’s certificates-Osun Tribunal

Osun State Election Petition Tribunal has issued a fresh order, directing the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to produce the certificates and other documents of the state Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, used in the 2018 governorship election.

The order followed the failure of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the commission to produce the certificates in the previous sitting in compliance with the Subpoena issued by the commission. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is challenging the declaration of Adeleke as Governor-elect by the INEC.

At its resumed sitting on Friday, the tribunal, Chaired by Justice Tertsea Kume, ruled that the mere appearance of the repre- sentative of REC has not answered the Subpoena on the commission to produce the documents. In the ruling, the tribunal said an application for Subpoena is in Administrative Act and when it is granted, it becomes Judicial Act and the party upon which the Subpoena is issued must comply, citing Section 218 and 219 of the evidence act. It ruled: “An order of the court is bound to be complied with by the party upon which it was made until it is set aside by the court. “In the instant case the order has not been complied with.” The tribunal further held that the request by the respondents that the petitioners should continue with the calling of the witness whose testimony is hinged on Adeleke’s credentials was baseless, as the petitioners had the absolute prerogative on how to conduct their case.

