News

INEC chairman, others eulogize late TETFund boss, Jaiji

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to mourn the demise of Mallam Mustapha Jaji, a one-time Executive Secretary Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund)
Yakubu, also a former Executive Secretary Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) who spoke in Abuja after the third-day Islamic prayer held in honour of Jaji at his residence in Apo, noted that Jaji served TETFund conscientiously to the best of his ability.
Jaji, a former Executive Secretary of TETFund, passed on at the age of 64 in the early hours of Sunday, November 22, 2020, after a protracted illness and was buried on the same day according to Islamic rites.
He served TETFund untill 2007 under what was known as the Education Trust Fund (ETF), before handing over to Prof Mahmood Yakubu.
Mahmood said: “In 2007 I had the privilege of taking over as Executive Secretary of the Education Trust Fund from Mallam Mustapha Jaji and I heard testimonies from staff of all the good things that he did while serving as the executive secretary in the areas of welfare of staff in particular, and the management of the public trust.
“It’s a tragic loss, not only for his immediate family, for those of us that we consider his friends, but also for the education family and the country in general.
“He served conscientiously to the best of his his ability. The only thing that we can do is to pray for the repose of his soul, and to pray for the family to have the courage to bear the loss.”
A former Minister of Sports and Special Duties, Taoheed Adedoja, described Jaji as a very quiet and unassuming person who is going to be greatly missed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

14,000 candidates sit for federal teachers’ scheme exams

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

No fewer than 14, 729 candidates yesterday sat for the 2020/2021 Federal Teachers’ Scheme (FTS) examinations conducted simultaneously, in 74 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) approved centers nationwide.   Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, who monitored conduct of the examination in Abuja, said it was intended to […]
News

A’Ibom threatens to sack striking health workers

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Akwa Ibom State Government has ordered striking health workers and professionals in the state that are currently on strike to resume work immediately or risk being sacked. This was as the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Udoh yesterday said that the strike embarked upon by the Joint Health Workers Union (JOHESU) was ill-conceived. Udoh, […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 155 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday evening, confirmed 137 new cases of coronavirus disease infection in Nigeria. The new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed via a statement on the official Twitter handle of the health agency. The development brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 63,328 which includes 59,675 discharged cases and 1,155 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: