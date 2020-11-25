INEC chairman, others eulogize late TETFund boss, Jaiji

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to mourn the demise of Mallam Mustapha Jaji, a one-time Executive Secretary Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund)

Yakubu, also a former Executive Secretary Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) who spoke in Abuja after the third-day Islamic prayer held in honour of Jaji at his residence in Apo, noted that Jaji served TETFund conscientiously to the best of his ability.

Jaji, a former Executive Secretary of TETFund, passed on at the age of 64 in the early hours of Sunday, November 22, 2020, after a protracted illness and was buried on the same day according to Islamic rites.

He served TETFund untill 2007 under what was known as the Education Trust Fund (ETF), before handing over to Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

Mahmood said: “In 2007 I had the privilege of taking over as Executive Secretary of the Education Trust Fund from Mallam Mustapha Jaji and I heard testimonies from staff of all the good things that he did while serving as the executive secretary in the areas of welfare of staff in particular, and the management of the public trust.

“It’s a tragic loss, not only for his immediate family, for those of us that we consider his friends, but also for the education family and the country in general.

“He served conscientiously to the best of his his ability. The only thing that we can do is to pray for the repose of his soul, and to pray for the family to have the courage to bear the loss.”

A former Minister of Sports and Special Duties, Taoheed Adedoja, described Jaji as a very quiet and unassuming person who is going to be greatly missed.

