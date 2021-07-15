INEC: CNPP hails Senate over Onochie’s rejection

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has commended the Senate for rejecting the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commissioner. The CNPP in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said the Red Chamber did well for listening to the voice of reason and flowing with public opinion rather than maintaining its traditional rubber stamp disposition to all executive requests at the detriment of the overall national interest.

Ezeugwu said: “It pays for all elected public officers to listen to the people from whom they derive their powers and are holding offices in trust for their well-being, with a view to improving on the rapidly eroding public confidence in our political officeholders.

“While we commend the Senators for not allowing the controversial nomination Onochie to sail through, we warn of a repeat of the Ibrahim Magu template where the executive unilaterally imposed him on the country in perpetual acting capacity as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the wish of the people.

