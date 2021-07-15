News

INEC: CNPP hails Senate over Onochie’s rejection

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has commended the Senate for rejecting the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commissioner. The CNPP in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said the Red Chamber did well for listening to the voice of reason and flowing with public opinion rather than maintaining its traditional rubber stamp disposition to all executive requests at the detriment of the overall national interest.

Ezeugwu said: “It pays for all elected public officers to listen to the people from whom they derive their powers and are holding offices in trust for their well-being, with a view to improving on the rapidly eroding public confidence in our political officeholders.

“While we commend the Senators for not allowing the controversial nomination Onochie to sail through, we warn of a repeat of the Ibrahim Magu template where the executive unilaterally imposed him on the country in perpetual acting capacity as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the wish of the people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Businessman to kinsmen: Allow peace to reign in Ire-Ekiti

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A business man and indigene of Ire-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Felix Owoeye, has appealed to his kinsmen both at home and in the Diaspora to allow peace to reign in the community.   Owoeye, was reacting to the recent crisis which en-gulfed the town over the state government’s order which prohibited […]
News

Report: Hackers hit NBC, vow to expose govt secrets

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Twitter account of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has been hacked. The hackers put up a message threatening to reveal secrets of Nigerian authorities. “We #Anonymous are out to expose government’s secret and dirty files,” it read. “Put an #ENDTOPOLICEBRUTALITY #Twitterdown #NBChacked,” the message added. The website was also not opening as at 9:25 […]
News

A call to take care of widows

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Prince Archibong Life Foundation has called on well meaning Nigerians to consciously include care of the widows in their localities, when reaching out, especially during festive seasons. Chairman of the Foundation, who is an Akwa Ibom- born Industrialist, Prince Mendy Archibong, handed down the task while delivering 500 bags of rice and 420 pieces of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica