News

INEC confirms indirect primary for Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday confirmed that indirect mode of primary would be adopted for the July 20, 2020 shadow election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The confirmation was made by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ondo State, Ambassador Rufus Akeju.
With the REC’s confirmation, the rumour over the mode of primary that to be adopted by the APC governorship primary in Ondo State had been laid to rest.
Akeju also confirmed that indirect primary would be adopted for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during its July 22, 2020 election.

INEC had fixed July 2 to 27, 2020 for primaries to enable political parties to pick standard-bearers for the October 10, 2020 governorship poll in the state.
The mode of primary to be adopted by the APC had generated controversies as majority of the 12 aspirants had been canvassing direct primary while the incumbent Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said he would be ready for either direct or indirect.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ex-APC NWC member, Inuwa Abdulkadir, dies at 54

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

The death has occurred in Sokoto, Sokoto State, of Inuwa Abdulkadir, the immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice-Chairman, North- West, after a brief illness yesterday. Late Abdulkadir died at the Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, while his funeral prayers were held at his Gawon Nama residence according to Islamic rites.   The […]
News

Temitope, other trafficked Nigerians return from Lebanon weekend

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

An abused Nigerian lady in Lebanon, Ariwolo Olamide Temitope and other Nigerians trafficked or stranded in Lebanon are due to return home by the weekend. Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Shade (APC, Ogun) disclosed this Thursday after a meeting with the Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Houssam Diab at […]
News

Fugaku, world’s fastest supercomputer, searches for coronavirus treatment  

Posted on Author Reporter

A Japanese supercomputer that has been named the world’s fastest is using its extraordinary capacity to identify potential treatments for the coronavirus. Japan this week regained the top spot for the first time since 2011, ending years of US and Chinese dominance on the TOP500 site, which tracks the evolution of computer processing power, reports The Guardian. Its Fugaku […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: