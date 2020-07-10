INEC confirms indirect primary for Ondo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday confirmed that indirect mode of primary would be adopted for the July 20, 2020 shadow election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The confirmation was made by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ondo State, Ambassador Rufus Akeju.

With the REC’s confirmation, the rumour over the mode of primary that to be adopted by the APC governorship primary in Ondo State had been laid to rest.

Akeju also confirmed that indirect primary would be adopted for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during its July 22, 2020 election.

INEC had fixed July 2 to 27, 2020 for primaries to enable political parties to pick standard-bearers for the October 10, 2020 governorship poll in the state.

The mode of primary to be adopted by the APC had generated controversies as majority of the 12 aspirants had been canvassing direct primary while the incumbent Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said he would be ready for either direct or indirect.

