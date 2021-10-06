INEC convenes emergency security meeting over Anambra guber poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday, convened an emergency security meeting over the November 6, Anambra State governorship election.

The state has witnessed several attacks by gunmen, which led to loss of human lives and destruction of government facilities.

Also, political parties fielding candidates in the election have suspended their campaign activities for fear of attack by these unidentified attackers.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who addressed the opening session of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting, said from the reports received by the Commission, the goal of many of the attackers is to stop the governorship election from holding as scheduled.

Prof. Yakubu told the meeting that the security situation in Anambra State has deteriorated since the last meeting on September 9, regretting that many lives have been lost and property destroyed.

“Perhaps never before in our history has the importance of election security in a governorship election been this urgent. “The Commission is particularly concerned about the safety of voters and election day staff, including security officials who have also become the targets of these attacks.

“The thousands of young Nigerians that we intend to deploy for the election, most of them National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and university students, need to be reassured of their personal safety.

“At the same time, deployment for the election will involve the movement of huge consignments of sensitive and non-sensitive materials to the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, 326 wards or registration areas and 5,720 polling units. “That means over 6,000 locations to be protected.

If we add that to about 26,000 officials that will be deployed for the election, we begin to appreciate the magnitude of the challenge of securing the Anambra governorship election,” Prof. Yakubu stated.

He expressed concern that electoral facilities and materials could become targets of attack, after the Commission had recovered and rebuilt the damages caused on its facilities after the May attack on the state office at Awka.

Prof. Yakubu appreciated the challenges faced by security agencies presently in Anambra State: “Which entail not only securing the electoral process, but also enforcing law and order generally.

“This is particularly worrisome because the security agencies have also become prime targets of these mindless attacks.”

He, however, assures that the November 6 election will hold as scheduled, promising to work with “respected opinion leaders in Anambra State and the National Peace Committee to ensure that these hit-andrun attacks do not derail the electoral process.

“We wish to assure the people of Anambra State that the Commission is determined to proceed with the election as scheduled.

“To underscore this determination, the Commission is implementing two more activities on the timetable for the election in the next few days.

“The register of voters will be presented to political parties in Awka on Thursday 7th October 2021. On the same day, the commission will publish the final list of candidates for the election.”

The INEC Chairman expressed the hope that the meeting would come out with specific measures necessary to guarantee the safety “of all persons involved in the Anambra election from the voters, election officials, observers, media personnel and the security of election materials.”

National Secretary Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Mungonu (rtd), who is Cochair of ICCES, admitted that the attacks in Anambra State constitute danger to the nation’s democratic process and consolidation.

General Mungonu, who was represented by Sanisu Galadima, said the security threat posed by violent activities of separatist groups in the South East region are bent on scuttling the election in Anambra “in furtherance of their separatist agenda.”

He, however, stated that his office is working with relevant security and intelligence agencies towards arresting the “ugly trend and other associated security challenges in the South-East zone and beyond.

“This determination of the presidency has already been translated into action by the recent joint military operation code-named ‘Golden Dawn’ in the South- East as well as other security operations across the country.

“This is in addition to the increasing collaboration between the federal and South- East governors towards addressing the underlying socio-economic drivers of insecurity in the region.”

The NSA reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment for the protection of lives and property of lawabiding citizens before, during and after the election.

