INEC converts 753 voting points to polling units in Osun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yes terday said polling units in Osun State have been increased from 3,010 to 3,763 for easy access by the electorate in the coming elections. The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, disclosed this in Osogbo during a stakeholders’ forum on expansion of voter access to polling units in Nigeria. He said the conversion of 753 voting points to full polling units was necessary to make polling units available and conducive for all categories of voters. Noting that the exercise was being done throughout the federation in preparation for the 2023 general election, Agbaje said the polling units may be used in the 2022 governorship election in Osun State as soon as approval was received from the national body of the commission.
