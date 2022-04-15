INEC, court recognise Udeze as Action Alliance national chair

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised Chief Kenneth Udeze as the authentic national chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), after a protracted leadership tussle. A stalwart of the party, Chief Uzewuru Nwachukwu, had approached the court challenging the leadership of Udeze as the national chairman of the party. INEC in a letter dated April 13 and signed by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran- Anthony, said the Commission took the decision following a judgement of by Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in suit number FCT/Hc/ cv/174|2022 dated March 28, wherein Udeze was recognised as the party’s national chairman.

The judgement delivered by Hon. Justice Eleojo Enenche, also granted a prayer restraining INEC from recognising any other person other than Udeze as the national chairman of AA The judgement reads in part; “In compliance with the judgement, the Commission shall forthwith recognise Kenneth Udeze as the national chairman of AA.”

Meanwhile, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), described the judgement as another victory for democracy, adding that the judgement would have settled the long battle for the soul of AA. Spokesman of the opposition parties, Ikenga Ugochinyere, in a reaction to the judgement yesterday in Abuja, commended INEC for its compliance with the judgment, asking all party stalwarts to rally support for Udeze to reposition AA ahead of the 2023 election.

