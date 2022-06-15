INEC creates 25 additional registration centres in Anambra

News Top Stories

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has opened 25 more voter registration centres in Anambra State because of the rush by residents to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR). The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Nkwachukwu Orji made the announcement in Awka yesterday.

 

He said: “I am pleased to announce that the Commission has created an additional 25 registration centres in Anambra State and that they commenced operation today. The additional centres bring the total number of centres in the state to 87.

 

“We have reopened some LGA offices that were shut down as a result of insecurity. Specifically, on June 7, the Idemili North LGA office was reopened. We resumed registration in Ogbaru and Ayamelum LGAs today.”

According to him, INEC also reorganised its operational procedure by separating people seeking biometric services from those that require non-biometric services. The INEC chief said: “In this sense, biometric services involve fresh registration while non-biometric services include requests for PVC Replacement, Voter Transfer, and Update.

 

“Let me restate that those requesting nonbiometric services need not come to the registration centres. These services can be obtained through the commission’s CVR portal.

 

However, we have deployed personnel to assist those who cannot access the online portal at the various registration centres. “In areas where the security situation permits, we would extend our time of operation, which is 9 am to 3 pm.

 

We would continue to expand our public communication to inform and educate members of the public.” Orji said his office is addressing reports of misconduct by some workers

 

