INEC: CSOs, PDP flay Onochie’s nomination

Several civil society organisations (CSOs) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have kicked against the nomination of a presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, to serve as National Commissioner at the Independent National Commission (INEC) and have demanded the withdrawal of her nomination. The Senate had, yesterday, received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari seeking the confirmation of four nominees as National Commissioners for INEC, the election management body in the country. The request, which was contained in a letter dated 12th October, 2020, was read by the President of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during the plenary.

The letter read: “Pursuant to Paragraph 14 of Part I(F) of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, I hereby forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four (4) Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The nominees listed by the President are: Prof. Muhammad Sani Kallah (National Electoral Commissioner), Katsina; Lauretta Onochie (National Electoral Commissioner), Delta; Prof. Kunle Cornelius Ajayi (National Electoral Commissioner), Ekiti; and Saidu Babura Ahmad (Resident Electoral Commissioner), Jigawa. However, the nomination of Onochie has sparked a massive protest as CSOs have raised eyebrows over her inclusion on the list of nominees. The Situation Room has asked President Buhari to immediately withdraw the nomination of his Senior Special Assistant on Social Media, Onochie. The Situation Room is made up of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) working in support of credible and transparent elections in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by its Convener, Mr. Clement Nwankwo, the coalition said it is concerned about the nomination because Onochie is a known partisan supporter of President Buhari and his ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday read a correspondence from President Buhari seeking legislature’s confirmation of four National Commissioners, including Onochie, in the Commission. Other nominees are Prof. Mohammed Sani from Katsina State; Prof. Kunle Ajayi from Ekiti State and Seidu Ahmed from Jigawa State. But the Situation Room, in its statement, opposed the nomination of the presidential aide, just as it asked the Senate to disregard her nomination without any consideration whatsoever.

“The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room is concerned about the nomination of Ms. Lauretta Onochie, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Social Media as National Commissioner of INEC representing the South- South. Ms. Onochie is a known partisan supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling party, the APC.

“Item F, paragraph 14 of the third schedule of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) forbids a partisan politician as a member of INEC – a body charged under the Constitution to unbiasedly conduct of free and fair elections.

“Her nomination amounts to a major attempt at undermining efforts to build credibility for an improved electoral process in the country,” the statement said. The Situation Room further called on President Buhari to immediately withdraw her nomination. “Should the President fail to withdraw this nomination, the Nigerian Senate is hereby called upon to disregard her nomination without any consideration whatsoever.

“Situation Room is also calling on the Nigerian Senate to investigate all the other nominations by the President, especially as there are concerns that some of these nominations may have been by self-serving interests. “It is important for Nigeria that the composition of INEC is transparently nonpartisan and independent of partisan political manipulation,” the CSOs said. Also, the PDP described Onochie’s nomination as provocative and assault on the nation’s constitution and democratic process.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference, said Ms. Onochie is a cardcarrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ologbondiyan noted that the nomination supports the position of PDP that President Buhari has no plans to leave a legacy of credible polls.

“This ugly development is another shameful attempt to plant unscrupulous elements in INEC in order to corrupt and further desecrate the sanctity of the Commission, undermine our electoral system and destabilise our democratic process ahead of the 2023 general election. “We had hoped that, as Mr. President had professed in the past, he is truly running his second and final term in office.

“If that were so, then Lauretta Onochie’s nomination as INEC national commissioner clearly points to a totally different direction,” he said. According to Ologbondiyan, Onochie’s nomination showed that President Buhari has more than an interest in legacy building, adding that it portrayed him as one who has a personal interest in the 2023 election. “The only way to prove otherwise is to quickly withdraw Onochie’s nomination before the Senate,” he added.

He assured that PDP would deploy every legitimate means possible in a democracy to stop the approval of Onochie as INEC national commissioner. Also, in a joint statement issued by 14 CSOs and made available to New Telegraph, the coalition said Onochie was not a fit and proper person to serve in INEC given her present job and her partisan antecedents.

The coalition, therefore, charged the President to withdraw the nomination with immediate effect and, in the alternative, called on the Senate to act as gatekeepers by not confirming Onochie’s appointment. Those who signed the petition were the Executive Director, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), Faith Nwadishi; Executive Director of Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre and Convener of Say No Campaign, Comrade Ezenwa Nwagwu; Executive Director, Centre for Democracy, Idayat Hassan, among others.

“If the President feels so strongly to reward Lauretta Onochie for her loyalty and die-hard support, there are other areas of appointment the president can consider, but certainly not INEC. To do otherwise means upsetting INEC’s arrangement of non-partisanship,” the protest letter read in parts. It is not certain if the Presidency would heed the request of the CSOs given previous experiences where the Presidency insisted on having its way in terms of appointment of individuals no matter the protests against such nominees.

