INEC CVR: Yiaga Africa faults movement, restrictions of citizens

A civil society organisation, Yiaga Africa has raised concerns over challenges observed in the first and second week of the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), which began with online pre-registration in June. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on July 26 commenced physical registration of voters after announcing 66 per cent of registration recorded online were youths between the ages of 18 and 34.

The online registration saw a large number of citizens engaging the INEC CVR portal with a total of 1,609, 981 eligible voters concluding their pre-registration as of August 9. In a statement issued yesterday, the non-governmental organisation listed the registration of ineligible citizens as voters and the restriction of movement across certain local governments in some states among the problems observed during the exercise.

The statement added: “Observers reported the registration of under-aged citizens as prospective voters on July 29 in Langtang North LGA in Plateau State and Madobi and Kano Municipal LGAs in Kano state. “Observers reported a slow start of the CVR exercise in some states due to some restrictions of movement affecting citizens’ access to the registration centres. This was specifically observed across most LGAs in Anambra South Senatorial District of Anambra state on July 26. “The restriction was due in part to a purported sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).”

