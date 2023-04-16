INEC Declares Ambaiowei, Godknows Winners Of Supplementary Elections In Bayelsa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Rodney Ambaiowei of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency supplementary election in Bayelsa State.

Ambaiowei defeated his closet rival and the incumbent House of Reps member, Preye Influence Oseke of All Progressives Congress (APC),.

The result declared by the returning officer of the rerun election, Professor Christopher Onyema stated the PDP candidate, Ambaiowei polled a total of thirteen thousand, nine hundred and ninety-two votes to defeat Oseke of APC who scored twelve thousand, nine hundred and ninety-two votes.

Also, INEC declared the all progressives congress candidate, Obein Godknows as the winner of the Ogbia constituency 2 supplementary elections into the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

The result declared by the returning officer, Professor Johnson Ohakwe indicated that the APC’s Godknows polled five thousand, two hundred and ninety-one votes to defeat the incumbent legislator, Munalayefa Gibson of the PDP who had four thousand, three hundred and forty-two votes.

The election which was conducted on February 25th, 2023 was declared inconclusive by INEC because of some pockets of violence that erupted that day at the constituencies.

With the outcome, the PDP will be having seventeen seats in the seventh Bayelsa State House of Assembly while the all progressives congress will be having five as the progressives grand alliance, APGA has two.