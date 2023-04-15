INEC Declares APC Candidate, Diket Plang Winner Of Plateau Central Sen. District

Former member of the Plateau State House of Assembly who represented Pankshin North, Hon. Diket Plang of the All Progressives Party (APC) has been announced as the winner of the Plateau Central Senatorial District election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The returning Officer of INEC, Dr Jimam Lar while announcing the result on Saturday in Pankshin said Hon. Diket scored 131,129 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Amb. Yohanna Gotom of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 127,022 votes.

While Chief Garba Pwul, SAN of the Labour Party garnered 36,510 Votes.

Dr Lar said Hon. Diket Plang having scored the highest votes at the election and having satisfied the requirements of the law has been declared the winner of the Plateau State Central Senatorial Zone.