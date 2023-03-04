2023 Elections Politics

INEC Declares Nwoye Winner Of Anambra North Senatorial Seat

Posted on

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday declared the Senatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the Anambra North district, Dr Tony Nwoye the winner of last Saturday’s senatorial election in the district.

The electoral umpire who officially announced the results after sorting out the initial problems at the Ogbaru wards announced Nwoye scored 94,779 votes to defeat the incumbent, Senator Stella Oduah of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 50,146 votes.

The INEC Returning Officer for Anambra North, Prof. Kingsley Ubaorji of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, declared Nwoye the winner of the senatorial election at the Onitsha North Local Government Headquarters.

Meanwhile, the wife of the immediate past governor of the state, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 48,212 votes to come in third place.

Ubaorji, therefore, declared and returned Nwoye winner having satisfied the constitutionally required number of valid votes cast for the election.

In his brief remarks, Nwoye thanked the people of Anambra North for electing him as their senator and promised he will not disappoint the constituents.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

