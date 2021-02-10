News Top Stories

INEC decries low voter turnout in recent polls

Abuja

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared that voter turnout in the country has been on downward swing over the last two electoral cycles.

 

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a consultative meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Abuja yesterday, said the commission recorded as low as 8.3 per cent voter turnout in an election conducted in an urban constituency with over 1.2 million registered voters.

 

According to him, the average voter turnout during elections across the country recorded of recent by INEC was between 30 and 35 per cent.

 

“This unfavourably compares to the average voter turnout of 65-70 per cent in other countries, even in the West Africa region,” Yakubu stated.

 

He blamed this on number of factors, including inadequate voter and civic education, ineffective voter mobilisation, fear of violence during elections, unfulfilled campaign promises by elected officials and low public trust in state institutions.

 

He, however, noted that countries with higher percentages of voter turnout during elections have adequate and convenient voting locations for eligible voters, which, he added, were periodically adjusted to reflect increase in voter population.

 

Yakubu regretted that the nation’s present 119,973 polling units were made to serve 84,004,084 voters, instead of a projected population of 50 million voters in 1996 when they were created.

 

“The figure remains the same for the last 25 years, although the number of registered voters has increased to 84,004,084 by 2019 and is set to rise after we resume the registration of new voters ahead of the 2023 general election.

 

“The commission has reviewed the previous efforts at expanding voter access to polling units in 2007, 2014 and just before the 2019 general election and why they were unsuccessful.

 

“We came to the conclusion that our genuine intention may not have been properly communicated for input by Nigerians and, therefore, misunderstood and politicised,” he added.

 

It was as a result of this, Yukubu stated, that INEC decided to start early to engage with Nigerians by consulting widely. He disclosed that the commission had produced a working document and prepared satellite imageries of the location of polling units across the country, to demonstrate the difficulties faced by voters on Election Day.

