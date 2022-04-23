News

INEC disowns N239bn 2023 poll budget

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has described as false, its budget for 2023 general election. Social media was awash with the sum of N239 billion as the amount budgeted by INEC for the conduct of next year’s election.

The statement said the budget included procurement voting materials and vehicles that would be used in the conduct of the polls. According to the statement, “The above figure (239 billion) is contained in the 2023 general election project plan that was launched by the commission in Abuja on Thursday. “The commission stated that N239.2 billion which constituted 78.44 per cent of its N305 billionn budget, would be spent on 10 critical items which included ballot papers, operational vehicles, ballot boxes, allowances of ad hoc workers, the printing of result sheets, logistics and procurement of accreditation devices. “The sum of N27.1 billion is set aside by the commission for possible run-off elections, including the one for the presidential poll in the event that no clear winner emerges after the first balloting.

“A breakdown of the document, 2023 general election project plan, shows that the highest single component would be the procurement of accreditation devices which will gulp N105.2 billion. This also constitutes 34.51 per cent of the total election budget of N305 billion.

“The allowance for ad hoc workers, who will be more than one million people, is pegged at N23.7 billion while N23 billion was set aside for election logistics expenses which include the movement, deployment and retrieval of men and materials for the elections.

“The cimmission plans to spend N20.6 billion on the printing of ballot papers and N12.7 billion on the procurement of non-sensitive materials while setting aside N9.5 billionn for the printing of result sheets, N7.8 billion for the procurement of ballot boxes and a separate N5.39 billion for the same purpose. “The electoral body will also spend N3.9 billion for the procurement of operational vehicles.” But INEC director, Voter Education and Publicity (VEP) Ayodele Aluko said in a telephone interview that it was not true. Aluko advised Nigerians to be wary of what they see on social media, adding, “I can tell you that this is not true. “This figure is far below what INEC need for 2023 (election).”

 

