INEC disowns Tinubu on expiration of PVC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said there is no truth in the statement attributed to National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, that the Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) have an expiry date. Tinubu was quoted to had told his supporters to go and take part in the ongoing new registration because “the PVC you have has expired.”

The former Lagos State governor, who has already declared to contest the 2023 presidential election, allegedly spoke in Abuja, while addressing the women leaders of the party who paid him a visit. Tinubu who quoted to had told them: “In case they do not announce to you on time, the PVC you have has expired. “Take one family member, two family members, knock on all doors and make sure that the new registration… because they may not announce to you on time. The PVCs you have has expired. Yes! “You need to spread it to various local government and wards at each levels. No matter how difficult it is. To me, I look at it closely and you look at other elections being held, you will see that it’s diminishing because those cards (is) expired.”

