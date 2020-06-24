INEC expresses worry over preelection litigation in Edo, Ondo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised the alarm over spate of preelection litigation in some of the political parties preparing to field candidates in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo governorship elections. The two leading political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been locked in pre-election litigation threatening their chances of fielding candidates in the Edo election. INEC, however, said in a statement after its management meeting yesterday, it was closely monitoring the conduct of the primaries.

The statement, which was signed by Festus Okoye, Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, noted that “the spate and tenor of pre-election litigations and the conflicting orders emanating therefrom can harm the smooth conduct of primaries and the upcoming elections.”

Okoye reminded the parties that the organisation and scheduling of various activities and processes leading to the conduct of elections are complex and involve extensive and careful planning, and warned that any disruption of these processes could lead to a huge cost to the nation. “The commission is closely monitoring the cases arising from the administration of political parties, the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates.

“This notwithstanding, the commission restates its avowed commitment to continue to obey all orders and judgements from properly constituted courts in accordance with the rule of law,” the National Commissioner stated. Okoye restated that the conduct of party primaries, including resolution of disputes arising therefrom would end on June 27 while the submission of the list of candidates would close at 6pm on Monday June 29. “In view of this and as part of its commitment to deepen the use of technology in elections, the commission will conduct a training programme for liaison officers nominated by all the registered political parties on the use of the INEC portal for uploading nomination forms of candidates. “The training will take place at the Conference Hall of the commission on Thursday 26th and Friday 27th June 2020 in two batches, to allow for physical distancing in line with the COVID-19 protocols,” he stated. Okoye disclosed that the code of conduct and rules of engagement for security officials on electoral duty has been signed by INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

