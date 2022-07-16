INEC extends CVR registration by 2 weeks

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise by two weeks. The commission had planned to suspend the exercise on June 30. But following an interim court injunction in a suit filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), the commission said the registration continued pending the determination of the suit. However, the court on July 13, affirmed that INEC is at liberty to appoint a date of its choice to suspend the CVR, provided it is not later than 90 days before the date fixed for the general election as provided in Sec. 9(6) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The commission in a statement on Friday by National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, noted that with the court judgement, all legal encumbrances have been removed. Okoye said the exercise has been extended further by another two weeks, adding it would now end on July 31, “thereby bringing the total duration of the extension to 31 days (1st – 31st July 2022).” The National Commissioner also announced that the exercise has been extended to eight hours daily between 9am and 5pm instead of the current duration of six hours (9am – 3pm) daily.

“The exercise is also extended to include weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) as against only weekdays,” he said. Okoye accepted the fact that the timeframe might be tight for many prospective registrants, but added that “there is a lot that the commission is required to do under the electoral legal framework in relation to voter registration and compilation of the register that will require time to accomplish.”

This, according to him, included clean-up of the register to remove multiple registrants using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS). He equally added that the commission would use the remaining period to “consolidate the national register of voters (existing voters and new registrants) and display same on polling unit basis for each of the 8,809 registration areas (wards) across the 774 Local Government Areas nationwide for public scrutiny.

“This lasts for a period of one week. On the basis of a new projection of 95 million voters, on the basis of 10 voters per page, the commission has to print 9,500,000 pages for the display.” Okoye stated that INEC would utilise the period to “Print millions of permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) for all fresh registrants and applicants for transfer and replacement of lost or damaged PVCs,” as well as “Ensure that there is ample time for voters to collect their PVCs ahead of the 2023 general election.” He added that the printing of “The final register of voters in triplicate for the 2023 general election” involves “a projected 28,500,000 pages for accreditation and display at 176,846 polling units for national elections (Presidential and National Assembly) on 25th February 2023 and State elections (governorship and state Assembly) on 11th March 2023.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...