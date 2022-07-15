News

INEC extends CVR registration by 2 weeks

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the ongoing continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise by two weeks.

The Commission had planned to suspend the exercise on June 30. But following an interim court injunction in a suit filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), the Commission said the registration continued pending the determination of the suit.

However, the court, on July 13, affirmed that INEC is at liberty to appoint a date of its choice to suspend the CVR, provided it is not later than 90 days before the date fixed for the general election as provided in Sec. 9(6) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The Commission in a statement on Friday by its National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, noted that with the court judgement, all legal encumbrances have been removed.

Okoye said the exercise has been extended further by another two weeks, adding it would now end on July 31: “Thereby bringing the total duration of the extension to 31 days (1st – 31st July 2022).”

The National Commissioner also announced that the exercise has been extended to eight hours daily from 9.00am – 5.00pm instead of the current duration of six hours (9.00am – 3.00pm) daily.

 

