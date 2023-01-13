INEC extends PVC collection by one week

…warns against ‘discriminatory’ issuance

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) by intending voters, by seven days. The Commission had initially fixed January 22 as the deadline for collection. But in a statement yesterday after its meeting, INEC said the period has been extended to January 29. Chairman, Information and Voter Education Festus Okoye, said: “Instead of ending on Sunday 22nd January 2023, the collection of PVCs will continue until Sunday 29th January 2023.” Okoye, who is an INEC National Commissioner, expressed satisfaction at the turnout of Nigerians in collecting their PVCs. Henotedthat:”Insomeof the states, as many as 100,000 PVCs were collected in the lastfivedayssincethedevolution to ward level started on Saturday 6th January 2023.

“The Commission is encouraged by the turnout of registered voters and the surge in the number of collected PVCs across the country.” The National Commissioner said INEC is determined to ensure that registered voters have ample opportunity to collect their PVCsaheadof theforthcoming election.

He noted that consequent to the extension of the period, PVCs collection at ward level is extended by one a week from Monday 16 toSunday22ndJanuary, 2023 while collection at local government levelwillresumeon Monday 23rd – Sunday 29th January 2023. The National CommissionerdisclosedthatINECis investigating allegations of extortion by officials at some of the collection centres and inducement by some voters to circumvent processes in order to obtain their PVCs. “Thosefoundculpablewill face disciplinary action and/ or prosecution,” he assured. He also said the Commission was disturbed by allegations of discriminatory issuance of PVCs in some locations.

“This is against the law. All bona fide registrants are entitled to their PVCs and to use them to vote on election dayinanypartof thecountry where they are registered. “Resident Electoral Commissioners( RECs) havebeen directed to ensure that no such practices occur nationwide and take immediate disciplinary action against violators,” he ordered. Okoye said INEC has printed 13,868,441 PVCs forall new valid registrants as well as applicants for transfer or replacement of cards. He directed issuing officers to compile any complaintsabout non-availability of cards and forward them to their immediate supervisors for the attention of REC who shall compile and forward them for necessary action.

