INEC Facilities: SERAP urges FG to arrest sponsors

A call has been extended to President Muhammadu Buhari to without any further delay order the Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, and appropriate law enforcement agencies to identify and arrest the perpetrators and sponsors of attacks on the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country.

The call was made by a Lagos-based rights group, Socio- Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), through a letter dated November 12, and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare. The group particularly asked President Buhari to “ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are named and shamed, and promptly brought to justice, regardless of their political affiliations.”

According to SERAP, “there are recent reports of simultaneous attacks on the local government offices of INEC in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and Ede, Osun State. There were at least 41 attacks in 14 states between February 2019 and May 2021. “Recent reports also show over 50 attacks on INEC offices in several states in the last few months.” SERAP said: “These attacks are increasingly putting INEC under siege.

“If not urgently addressed, the escalating attacks on the offices of INEC would impair the people’s right to vote.

“The attacks would also undermine public trust and confidence in the electoral process. “It is confidence in the process that is the true backbone of Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and the rule of law. “The right to vote will have little meaning if perpetrators and sponsors of attacks on INEC offices continue to get away with their crime against the Nigerian people.

“An electoral commission that can operate in a safe and secure environment is essential to Nigeria’s constitutional democracy. “We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter.

