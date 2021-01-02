INEC: Fake employment websites, letters in circulation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday alerted members of the public to fake employment websites and letters in circulation. INEC in a statement issued by the commission’s National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, said such sites and letters did not emanate from the commission but from people he described as ‘fake employment merchants and racketeers’.

Okoye said INEC was currently not recruiting, recalling that on May 30, 2020, “the commission issued a statement drawing the attention of the public to the circulation of purported letters of employment/ appointment allegedly emanating from it.”

He said: “We had informed members of the public that the commission suspended its recruitment programme. We advised everyone to discountenance all rumours of recruitment and letters of employment/ recruitment purportedly emanating from the commission and duly informed the security agencies of the scam.”

He disclosed that the recruitment of fresh graduates and experienced professionals by INEC has since been suspended. According to him, the commission is a public trust and has always conducted its activities in the best tradition of openness and transparency. He said: “This policy of transparency informs the wide publicity given to its recruitment drive any time the commission embarks on such.”

