INEC fixes Bayelsa, Imo, Lagos, others’ bye-elections for Oct. 31

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed October 31 for the conduct of all outstanding bye-elections in the country.
These include four senatorial bye-elections it postponed indefinitely in March this year due to the upsurge in the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.
INEC National Commissioner in charge of
Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement at the end of the Commission’s management meeting, noted the successful conduct of the bye-election to fill the vacancy in the Nasarawa central state constituency last Saturday.
Okoye added the preparations for the conduct of governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states on September 19 and October 10 respectively are ongoing.
He recalled that the bye-elections were suspended pending when INEC would develop its policy on conducting elections in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to him, the Commission will issue the notice of election for the bye-elections on August 17 while primaries by political parties to nominate candidates will hold between August 24 and and September 8.
“Submission of forms and personal particulars of candidates will commence on 9th September and close at 6pm on 13th September 2020,” he said.
The bye-elections will hold in 12 constituencies across eight states of the country.
They include six senatorial elections in Bayelsa, Imo, Cross River, Plateau and Lagos; and six state constituencies in Borno, Cross River, Lagos, Zamfara and Kogi states.
Okoye said INEC is aware of vacancies in Isi-Uzo state constituency in Enugu State and Bakori state constituency in Katsina State, but said the vacancies have not been formally declared by the Speakers of the affected state Assemblies.

