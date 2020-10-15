INEC fixes date for 2023 presidential election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed February 18 as the date for the 2023 presidential election.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu announced this at the inauguration of the House of Representatives Committee on 1999 Constitution Review.

At the inauguration, which was held at the National Assembly Complex on Thursday, Yakubu said there are just about 855 days left for the 2023 general election.

He said as it is usually the case, the elections have to take place in the second week of February of each election year.

He asked the federal lawmakers to ensure a timely review of the 1999 Constitution and the electoral act to help improve the country’s electoral process.

The INEC chairman also spoke about the various innovations through the use of technology which the Commission has adopted in conducting elections, and restated its commitment to credible polls.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker, said the constitution review is important to “identify those areas where the laws of our land have not lived up to expectations” and fix the gaps.

“We are commencing this constitutional review process at a time of great and ongoing upheaval in our country. New challenges emerge daily from every corner. Some of these challenges are of our own making, and others, we could not have foreseen or been prepared for,” he said.

“Whichever may be the case, the Nigerian people look up to us as a government to proffer solutions that work, to do the heavy lifting of writing a new constitution, one better suited to our current aspirations and reflecting our vision of the future.”

