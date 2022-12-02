News

INEC fixes DEC 12 to Jan. 22 for PVC collection

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed December 12, 2022 and January 22, 2023 for collection of permanent voters cards (PVCs).

The collection will, however, be in the 774 Local Government offices of INEC until January 6, 2023 when it will be devolved to the 8,809 electoral wards.

INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye, in a statement after the Commission’s meeting on Friday, explained that the collection at ward level would end on January 15.

According to him: “Those that are unable to collect their PVCs at the Local Government Offices of the commission can do so at the registration areas/electoral wards.

“After the 15th of January 2023, the exercise will revert to the local government offices of the commission until January 22, 2023.

“All eligible and valid registrants can collect their PVCs from 9.00am to 3.00pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.”

 

