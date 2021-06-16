News

INEC fixes July 16, 2022 for Osun election

Posted on Author Lateef Dada Osogbo Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday disclosed that the 2022 governorship election in Osun State would take place on July 16, 2022.

 

A statement issued by INEC through its Secretary, Rose Oriarian- Anthony, said the timetable, dated June 10, 2021, outlined the schedule of activities in the build up to the election starting from the publishing of the Notice of Election on the 1st of February, 2022.

 

According to the timetable, conduct of primaries, including disputes arising from the primaries, would be held between February 16 and March 12.

 

It stated that publication of particulars of candidates would be on March 25.

